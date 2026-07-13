Paradiem LLC Makes New $13.21 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,206,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 2.9% of Paradiem LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1%

CL stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 82.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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