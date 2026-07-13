Paradiem LLC Sells 13,443 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,885 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 2.4% of Paradiem LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradiem LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Get Our Latest Report on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3%

TEL stock opened at $199.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $173.54 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here