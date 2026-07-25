Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012,698 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,700 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 5.16% of Integra LifeSciences worth $37,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 267,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,964 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 135,743 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $19.79 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The firm had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here