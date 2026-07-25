Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 959,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.29% of MiMedx Group worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 433.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 289,199 shares of the company's stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 234,958 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,184,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 382,623 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MDXG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.39. MiMedx Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $625.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Further Reading

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