Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $73.52 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 229,100 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments makes up approximately 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.56% of Veeco Instruments worth $73,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 16,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $5,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,393.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $2,653,087.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,581.74. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 339,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,705,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 1.34. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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