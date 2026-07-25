Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 95,800 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,200 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the quarter. Calix accounts for 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.20% of Calix worth $37,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calix by 24,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 27.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.86.

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Calix Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.23. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.96 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its FY2026 and Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Calix, and reiterated an Outperform rating with a $52 price target , signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Northland Securities estimate update

Northland Securities raised its FY2026 and Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Calix, and reiterated an rating with a , signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Calix also continued to receive supportive coverage and upbeat investment commentary, including a report suggesting the stock may be undervalued based on recent earnings performance and 2026 guidance. Calix undervaluation article

Calix also continued to receive supportive coverage and upbeat investment commentary, including a report suggesting the stock may be undervalued based on recent earnings performance and 2026 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Business updates also remain constructive, with Calix announcing that Conexon Connect is using Calix Agent Workforce Cloud to expand its rural fiber broadband go-to-market strategy. Conexon Connect announcement

Business updates also remain constructive, with Calix announcing that Conexon Connect is using Calix Agent Workforce Cloud to expand its rural fiber broadband go-to-market strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Calix expanded rural AI broadband reach with three new provider deployments, which supports the growth narrative but is not a major near-term catalyst. Rural AI broadband expansion article

Separately, Calix expanded rural AI broadband reach with three new provider deployments, which supports the growth narrative but is not a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued urgent reminders about the securities class action against Calix and the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline, keeping fraud allegations and potential legal costs front and center for investors. Securities fraud lawsuit reminder

Several law firms issued urgent reminders about the securities class action against Calix and the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline, keeping fraud allegations and potential legal costs front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage noted a pessimistic forecast from JPMorgan and a downgrade-related move to new 52-week lows, reinforcing concerns that analysts are becoming more cautious on the stock. JPMorgan pessimistic forecast

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,127,572.88. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

See Also

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