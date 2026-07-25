Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Accendra Health, Inc. $ACH

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Accendra Health, Inc. (NYSE:ACH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,786,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.33% of Accendra Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accendra Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Accendra Health during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accendra Health during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Accendra Health during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accendra Health during the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Accendra Health Stock Performance

Shares of ACH stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.58. Accendra Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.78 million during the quarter. Accendra Health had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accendra Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACH. Weiss Ratings upgraded Accendra Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Accendra Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accendra Health from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accendra Health from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accendra Health from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACH

Accendra Health Profile

Accendra Health Inc is a nationwide provider of products, technology, and services that support health beyond the hospital by connecting patients, providers, and insurers. Through its brands, Apria and Byram Healthcare, the company delivers disposable medical supplies, integrated home healthcare equipment, and related services that help improve health outcomes and quality of life for individuals with chronic, complex, and acute health conditions. Its offerings span diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment, along with patient support services.

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