Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,900 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 5.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.52% of Jabil worth $145,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 344 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 24.6% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $312.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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