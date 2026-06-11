Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Artesa Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $707.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $652.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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