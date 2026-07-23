Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 7,392 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average is $147.14. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $640.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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