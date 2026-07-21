Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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