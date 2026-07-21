Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $81,198,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $421.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $535.06.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its buy rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Wells Fargo article

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Stifel article

Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Insider Monkey article

Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. American Banking News article

Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Another Erste Group note also pointed to reduced earnings expectations for the company, reinforcing concerns around longer-term profit outlook. American Banking News article

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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