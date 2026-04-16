Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,313 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $169.95 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $121.24 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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