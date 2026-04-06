Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 932 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,416.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,340.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,079.49. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,573.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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