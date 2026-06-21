Park National Corp OH Acquires 18,117 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,794 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

CVS stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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