Park National Corp OH Sells 1,667 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,779,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $19,731,523,000 after purchasing an additional 330,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $8,405,458,000 after buying an additional 17,829,377 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,563,376,000 after buying an additional 3,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,470,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,947,891,000 after acquiring an additional 373,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,543,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $640.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.89 and a 200-day moving average of $368.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $641.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $502.00 target price (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $495.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total transaction of $42,587,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,503,625. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at $180,204,069.76. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,767 shares of company stock worth $114,104,709. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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