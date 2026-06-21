Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Read this warning immediately (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Applied Materials Stock Looks Pricey—Can AI Demand Justify the Rally?

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 21, 2026
Applied Materials logo displayed in front of a semiconductor wafer inside a cleanroom fabrication tool.

Key Points

  • Applied Materials has hit its highest valuation on record, as measured by its price-to-sales ratio, surpassing the peak it reached during the dot-com bubble.
  • The stock is up more than 130% year to date and over 50% in the past month alone, driven by surging NAND demand and a tidal wave of risk-on investor appetite.
  • With analysts still raising price targets and the structural case looking stronger than ever, the bigger question is how investors should be thinking about playing it.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

This week's news that Applied Materials Inc NASDAQ: AMAT has just crossed the price-to-sales valuation it held at the peak of the dot-com bubble in April 2000 might have been enough to get even the most committed bulls reaching for the Pepto.

Applied Materials Today

Applied Materials, Inc. stock logo
AMATAMAT 90-day performance
Applied Materials
$617.11 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$154.46
$638.90
Dividend Yield
0.34%
P/E Ratio
57.94
Price Target
$489.16
Add to Watchlist
That’s because headlines comparing a stock's valuation to its dot-com bubble level usually serve as a flashing red light for investors. When you consider just how big a tear the semiconductor equipment maker has been on, it’s somewhat understandable.

Applied Materials’ share hit yet another fresh all-time high this week, as the multi-month rally continued to gain momentum. All told, the stock is up more than 140% year to date and a staggering 50% in the past month alone.

That kind of run is the kind that makes new highs, breaks technical models, and, eventually, attracts headlines like this one. The question for investors is whether that historical comparison is the warning sign it sounds like, or whether the current environment is different enough that the multiple is actually justified. Let's jump into it.

Why the Rally Is Anything But Irrational

The starting point worth holding onto is that this isn't a 1999-style story of a company being bought purely on hope and hype. Applied Materials is genuinely benefiting from one of the most powerful structural tailwinds the semiconductor industry has ever seen. The team at Citi made that exact point earlier this week, raising its price target on the stock as it cited a "structural increase" in NAND demand driven by the explosion of agentic AI workloads.

The argument is technical, but still fairly intuitive when you boil it down. As AI workloads become more complex and demanding, they require a much larger memory pool than the fastest and most expensive memory types can practically provide. That's pushing the industry toward cheaper, higher-capacity alternatives, and Applied Materials sits at the heart of the equipment supply chain that makes those alternatives possible.

Coupled with ongoing innovation across the broader memory landscape, the team at Citi sees this shift as a structural tailwind that should continue to drive the company's earnings growth well into 2028. That's not a near-term sugar high. That's a multi-year trend that the bulls are betting will continue to drive revenue growth at rates most other tech stocks would kill for.

Analysts Are Unanimous in Their Outlook

Applied Materials MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
82nd Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
20.7% Downside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Moderate
News Sentiment
1.18mentions of Applied Materials in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
31.90%
See Full Analysis
In fact, Applied Materials’ Moderate Buy consensus rating and the latest round of higher analyst price targets are another reason to avoid leaning too heavily on the dot-com comparison.

Citi’s $710 target, up from $550, still implies upside from recent highs, and the firm is far from alone.

Barclays, UBS Group and Cantor Fitzgerald are among the firms that have recently reiterated or raised bullish views on Applied Materials.

When well-regarded analysts continue to raise their targets, even after a stock has already gained 140% this year, it tells you something about their confidence in its growth trajectory.

The Risks Are Real Too

For all that, however, there's no escaping the sheer one-directional nature of the chart in recent months, or this week’s dot-com headline. Applied Materials’ relative strength index is also pushing into overbought territory, which can often set the scene for a sharp reset whenever sentiment starts swinging the other way.

There are also genuine fundamental concerns that shouldn't be ignored. Almost 30% of the company’s revenue comes from China, which leaves Applied Materials more exposed than most to any sudden trade-policy disruption or further restrictions on equipment exports.

How to Build a Position Carefully

For investors looking to get involved, there’s plenty to consider. The bull case is genuine, the structural demand picture is compelling, and the analyst community is firmly in the camp of higher prices ahead. But the chart is also stretched, the valuation is at historically extreme levels, and one-directional rallies tend to find their reckoning eventually.

For investors looking to chase this entry, that probably means resisting the urge to go all-in on a single position and instead building it up in stages. A starter position now, with the discipline to add on the pullbacks that almost certainly lie ahead, is likely a smarter way to play this than trying to time the absolute top. The dot-com comparison may make for an uncomfortable headline, but the difference between 2000 and 2026 is that this time, the demand is genuinely there. The trick is to make sure you don't pay too much for it.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Applied Materials Right Now?

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Applied Materials (AMAT)
4.0956 of 5 stars		$617.11flat0.34%57.94Moderate Buy$489.16
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026

Recent Videos

These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines