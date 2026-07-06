Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 51.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,026.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $963.45 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $907.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $928.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $692.02 and a 52-week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here