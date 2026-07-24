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Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 54,034 shares valued at about $48.4 million.
  • Parker-Hannifin reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $8.17 versus the $7.84 consensus and revenue of $5.49 billion, up 10.6% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on the stock: analysts have an average Moderate Buy rating, with an average price target of $1,027.38, while the shares recently traded at $985.29.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Parker-Hannifin.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $48,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $153,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $985.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $919.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $935.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $692.02 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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