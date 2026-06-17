Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 5.2% of Unio Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,793,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,960,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,674,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,874,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,026.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PH opened at $937.82 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $646.51 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $908.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $919.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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