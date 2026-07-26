Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $986.17 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $692.02 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $922.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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