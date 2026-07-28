Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,827 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $48,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,687,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE PH opened at $987.98 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $924.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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