Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,926 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $73,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NFSG Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $986.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $922.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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