Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NFSG Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,026.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $951.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $909.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $692.02 and a one year high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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