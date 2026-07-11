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Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its Parker-Hannifin stake by 3.0% in the first quarter, selling 1,706 shares and leaving it with 54,588 shares valued at about $48.9 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $1,026.86. Recent updates included new coverage from Sanford C. Bernstein and slight target cuts from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
  • Parker-Hannifin reported better-than-expected earnings of $8.17 per share on $5.49 billion in revenue, and it raised its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.80.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $48,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,026.00 price target for the company. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,026.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $11.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $960.96. 440,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,866. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $906.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.67. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $692.02 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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