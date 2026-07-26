Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 4.8% of Unio Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

PH opened at $986.17 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $922.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.00. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here