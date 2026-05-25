Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stake Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,793,843,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,960,266,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,959,166,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,674,132,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 982,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $863,824,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,022.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

More Parker-Hannifin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $866.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $916.89 and its 200-day moving average is $914.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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