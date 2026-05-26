Parkside Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,365 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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