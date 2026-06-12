Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512,169 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,588 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of StandardAero worth $72,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $12,343,000.

StandardAero Trading Up 5.0%

StandardAero stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,833.76. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This represents a 27.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut StandardAero from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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