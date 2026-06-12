Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $48,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $921,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $332.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $575.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.Roper Technologies's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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