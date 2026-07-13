Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report) by 954.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,528 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 91,896 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in ING Group were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ING Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ING Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ING Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company's stock.

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ING Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ING opened at $32.40 on Monday. ING Group, N.V. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.68%.The business had revenue of $616.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ING Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ING Group from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING

ING Group Profile

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

See Also

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