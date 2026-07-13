Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,637 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $334.96.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1%

MCD opened at $274.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $264.53 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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