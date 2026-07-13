Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $395.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $408.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here