&PARTNERS Acquires 52,262 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

&PARTNERS raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,937 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 52,262 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.61. The company has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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