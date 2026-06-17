&PARTNERS Acquires 85,844 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

&PARTNERS grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,599 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 28,274 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,250,372 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $230,319,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Night Squared LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Night Squared LP now owns 27,136 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 88,827 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,044 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,722. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $279.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 229.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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