&PARTNERS Buys 17,628 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

&PARTNERS increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,146 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $30,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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