&PARTNERS Buys 34,537 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

&PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,569 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $91,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $341.02 and its 200 day moving average is $345.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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