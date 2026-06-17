&PARTNERS Has $56.95 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

&PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $56,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CAT opened at $946.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.96 and a 52 week high of $961.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $860.76 and a 200-day moving average of $733.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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