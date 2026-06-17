&PARTNERS Raises Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

&PARTNERS boosted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,098 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in McDonald's were worth $92,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.42.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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