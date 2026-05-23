Passumpsic Savings Bank Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $373.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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