Passumpsic Savings Bank Invests $3.10 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,631 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,699,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 101,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 28,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $306.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $822.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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