Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $623,000 Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,640 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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