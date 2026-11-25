Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 8,121.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,475 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,080 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.23% of NVR worth $199,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,400.00 to $7,425.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6,564.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,862.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,993.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,407.44. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,380.03 and a 52-week high of $8,200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $89.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $102.77 by ($13.32). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $112.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 342.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc. is a homebuilding and mortgage banking company. Through its homebuilding operations, it designs and constructs single-family homes and townhomes for buyers across a range of price points. The company markets homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes brands. Its homebuilding business serves communities in multiple regions of the United States, including the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. NVR also provides mortgage banking and related services to homebuyers through its mortgage operations.

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