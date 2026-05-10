Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Stake Lessened by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC cut its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 32,701 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pathward Financial worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $86.32 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CASH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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