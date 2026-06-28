Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 10,648 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $434.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $387.14 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $408.01 and its 200 day moving average is $345.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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