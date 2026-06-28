Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 13,503 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,546 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $368.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $314.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $243.34 and a 52-week high of $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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