Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 7,542 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,792 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market.

PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness.

Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to stand out as a diversified dividend stock, with coverage highlighting its 54-year streak of dividend growth. For income-oriented investors, that long track record can provide support ahead of earnings. Article Title

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.11 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.85.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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