Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 218.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,676 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2%

DIS opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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