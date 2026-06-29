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Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Altria Group logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its Altria Group stake by 86.3% in the first quarter, ending with 53,330 shares valued at about $3.52 million.
  • Altria reported strong quarterly results, posting $1.32 EPS and $4.76 billion in revenue, both ahead of expectations. The company also raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to 5.56-5.72.
  • Altria declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, implying an annualized yield of 5.8%. Meanwhile, analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.44.
  • Interested in Altria Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,330 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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