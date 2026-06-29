Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of APH opened at $163.73 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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